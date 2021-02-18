https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/democrat-mayor-of-texas-border-city-pleads-with-biden-to-stop-releasing-illegals/

Well, it’s going to be very interesting watching the Mainstream Media and the Biden White House spin this story.

The openly gay Democrat mayor of a small Texas border city is pleading with President Biden to stop releasing illegal immigrants into his city.

Bruno Lozano, the mayor of Del Rio, posted a plea on the city’s YouTube channel. video uploaded to his municipality’s YouTube page.

“I am pleading and requesting with you to please put a halt to any measures regarding the release of immigrants awaiting court dates into the city of Del Rio and surrounding areas,” the mayor said. “We do not have the resources available to house and accommodate these migrants within our community.”

“If you do send these individuals into our community, we will be forced to make a decision to leave them without resources under these dire circumstances,” Lozano adds. “I am asking to please stop. Please make another plan for this federal issue.”

NEW: Texas Democrat Mayor Bruno Lozano pleads with the Biden administration to halt the release of illegal immigrants into his city pic.twitter.com/NOfJ5ZPIwF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 19, 2021

