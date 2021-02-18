https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/democrat-mayor-texas-border-town-urgently-begs-joe-biden-halt-release-illegal-aliens-city-video/

Mayor Bruno Lozano

A Democrat mayor of a Texas border town pleaded with the Biden Administration to halt the release of illegal aliens into his city.

Earlier this month Joe Biden announced plans to allow at least 25,000 migrants seeking asylum forced to wait in Mexico under Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” program into the United States while their immigration cases make it through the legal system.

Illegal aliens began flooding border towns in Texas and California this week.

Joe Biden also ordered ICE to release all illegal aliens from custody.

TRENDING: REPORT: Nikki Haley Tried to Get a Meeting With Trump — But He Shot Her Down

City of Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano urgently begged Biden to halt all measures regarding the release of immigrants awaiting court dates otherwise he will use his powers under the emergency declaration to refuse the entry of migrants into his city.

“We do not have the resources available to house and accommodate these migrants within our community,” Lozano said in a video message to Joe Biden.

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

