https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/18/democrats-introduce-bill-prohibiting-twice-impeached-presidents-from-being-buried-at-arlington-national-cemetery/

There’s other news Thursday aside from Sen. Ted Cruz flying home from Cancun. While Cruz grovels for fleeing his freezing state, Democrats in the House are taking care of the business of the people, such as ensuring that twice-impeached presidents are neither buried at Arlington National Cemetary nor have any federal properties named after them.

Guess the blackouts in Texas, the COVID-19 death toll, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatening and bullying members of the state assembly over his hiding of nursing home deaths aren’t pressing matters. And forget about those $2,000 checks that went straight out the door after the Georgia runoff election.

Dems just introduced a bill to ban presidents “twice impeached by the House” from having their name on anything that gets federal funding and burial at Arlington. THIS is their priority right now? Not students.

Not workers.

Not small businesses. Just more revenge. Shameful. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 18, 2021

JUST IN: House Dems have introduced a bill to ban “twice impeached presidents” from being buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Democrats are the enemy of humanity. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) February 18, 2021

Are you saying Dems literally put language in this bill that only affects “twice impeached” presidents?! Oh I get it now! They have to because it would ban Bill Clinton if they didn’t require the limit to be 2 impeachments. OMG what a clown show! — Dana (@sparkey909w) February 18, 2021

Is not such a bill targeted towards an Individual and thus an attack on that individual by a branch of the Congress?

That sounds kind of like a vindictive and surely questionable Constitutional attack. — PatriotBroadcastingUSA (@BroadcastingUsa) February 18, 2021

I just can’t believe the hatred. I also think they are shaking in their boots about Trump returning or backing a new candidate in 2024. They waste more money then anybody in Congress. — Alice (@genealice1) February 18, 2021

Yep, they’re awesome. Killing it and making voters clear on what needs to happen in the midterm — Dennis Lange (@lange_dennis) February 18, 2021

Omg the hate never ends! — Cheryl Brookhart (@CherylBrookhart) February 18, 2021

Very shameful. They are obsessed! — Nancy (@Nancy21493238) February 18, 2021

. . . and yet, the KKK Kleagle’s name is plastered all over West Virginia. — Deplorable Dave (@djkozerow) February 18, 2021

They just can’t let it go. — Colmex (@cbmex24) February 18, 2021

Because we don’t have bigger problems than this right now 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Tatiana Ryann (@tatianaryann18) February 18, 2021

Their level of hate knows no bounds… Even Satan knows it — Sajini oghenevwede (@sajonesdajini) February 18, 2021

They have a different kind of nastiness — martin (@bigpaparunner) February 18, 2021

This is what obsessive hate does. — Mary Gutman (@pretzeltoes) February 18, 2021

Most hateful people on this planet!! — Sherry Griffith (@griffith_sherry) February 18, 2021

That is a Bill of Attainder.

It is unconstitutional.

But when did the D’s ever care about the Constitution? — Todd Richardson (@MyAttorneyTodd) February 18, 2021

I guess that’s what happens when u take up permanent quarters in someone’s head — hoot (@jsgibson76) February 18, 2021

That kinda stuff sure is helping America heal and become unified — Jay Hardison (@hismanj) February 18, 2021

He will live and haunt them in their heads forever. 😂😂😂 — Joe Wales (@JoeWales17) February 18, 2021

So they’re going to punish Trump after he’s dead. Also twice impeached is funny so that Clinton can be buried there if he wants, lol. This is so stupid. Only 2 presidents are buried there so it’s not that big of a deal if he gets buried elsewhere. — Jason (@jwhite0316) February 19, 2021

Where’s the Trump “Who cares?” GIF?

Byron York notes the GOP may not be hurt by impeachment as much as Dems and the media hope https://t.co/YPKukIyGz0 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 14, 2021

