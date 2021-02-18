https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/18/democrats-introduce-bill-prohibiting-twice-impeached-presidents-from-being-buried-at-arlington-national-cemetery/

There’s other news Thursday aside from Sen. Ted Cruz flying home from Cancun. While Cruz grovels for fleeing his freezing state, Democrats in the House are taking care of the business of the people, such as ensuring that twice-impeached presidents are neither buried at Arlington National Cemetary nor have any federal properties named after them.

Guess the blackouts in Texas, the COVID-19 death toll, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatening and bullying members of the state assembly over his hiding of nursing home deaths aren’t pressing matters. And forget about those $2,000 checks that went straight out the door after the Georgia runoff election.

Where’s the Trump “Who cares?” GIF?

