Former presidential adviser Dick Morris says the feud between former President Donald Trump and Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., traces its roots back a decade with the emergency of the Tea Party movement and likely will continue as a fight between “country club Republicans” and “grassroot Republicans.”

“The grassroots of the Republican Party have always detested the leadership of the Republican Party,” Morris said on Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda” on Thursday, referring to a phrase he said former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott, R-Miss., called the “country club Republicans vs. the grassroot Republicans.”

“And that division between the corporatists, establishment of the party, epitomized by McConnell, and the grassroots, small businessman, individual entrepreneur base, epitomized by Donald Trump, runs very, very deep.”

Morris, an adviser to both Bill Clinton and Trump, said that will lead to intense primary battles, regardless of whether the GOP leadership wants them.

“The basic debate in the Republican Party is who is best able to defeat the Democrats,” Morris said. “McConnell’s view is anybody with a checkbook. I mean he literally sells those seats. That’s why (Kelly) Loeffer got the endorsement over (Rep. Doug) Collins, a total airhead against a real long-time Republican stalwart reformer.

“The point is that McConnell values money in these races, can you self-fund is the euphemism. But the membership, the Tea Party, the Trumpites, the MAGA realize that it’s the ability to mobilize base, to get the turnout to match the Democratic turnout. Twenty-twenty (2020) was a turnout duel and you can’t go into that with a checkbook, you got to go into that with real leverage in the grass roots.”

