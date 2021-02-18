https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/ready-did-joe-biden-forget-that-he-was-vaccinated-before-he-took-office

President Joe Biden joined CNN for a town hall on Wednesday where he made an incredible error. In this clip, Steven Crowder fact-checked Biden’s claim that “we didn’t have a [COVID-19] vaccine when he came into office.” Crowder debunked Biden’s statement by playing a December clip of Joe Biden receiving the first of two COVID-19 vaccines. Crowder believes that if Biden did not “lie” about the availability of the vaccine, then he “forgot” he received the vaccine two months prior.

