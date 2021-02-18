https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/18/did-ted-cruz-and-his-family-fly-to-cancun-last-night/

“Ted Cruz” and “while Texas” are trending this morning after photos shared online purported to be the Texas Republican traveling to Cancun, Mexico with his family yesterday. . .

A number of viral tweets appear to show Senator Ted Cruz at the airport and those tweets claim he’s heading to Cancun. I’ve asked his office for comment. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 18, 2021

. . .”while Texas is in a state of emergency”:

What in the hell is the matter with you @tedcruz? How dare you fly to Cancun, Mexico while Texas is in a state of emergency. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 18, 2021

Local reporters are trying to confirm the story now:

Are you currently in Mexico? — EricaGrieder (@EricaGrieder) February 18, 2021

As is everyone else:

As @WillieGeist said after the interview, @NBCNews has not yet confirmed that Ted Cruz has left Texas. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 18, 2021

Democratic operative and Lincoln Project alum Keith Edwards tweeted last night that “multiple people” on the flight confirmed it’s him:

I now have multiple people DMing me, confirming he was on their flight to Cancun today 👀 https://t.co/B6aikULyZ6 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) February 18, 2021

And former MSNBC anchor David Shuster said he’s confirmed it’s Cruz in the photos, but he didn’t provide any sourcing to the claim:

Just confirmed @SenTedCruz and his family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they’ve visited before. Cruz seems to believe there isn’t much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing. pic.twitter.com/6nPiVWtdxe — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) February 18, 2021

Cruz’s office hasn’t commented, however:

I will note it’s highly unusual for Cruz’s office and even Cruz himself to not respond by this point. One note on tweets claiming to have confirmed this…they have no attribution on sourcing… I’d like to be sure. https://t.co/lrJj9V2PEj — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 18, 2021

The flights do appear to match up with a flight from Houston to Fort Lauderdale, FL, and then to Cancun:

Can’t say for sure this is Ted Cruz, but this man does appear to be boarding a flight to Cancún in a photo taken yesterday: -Gate E11 behind him shows flight from IAH to FLL, which departed (late) on Wednesday.

-United flight to Cancún departed from IAH Gate E10 on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/99Ulx7VBtl — Kyle Potter (@kpottermn) February 18, 2021

Blue-check libs are outraged, to say the least:

I….just…as a Texan..I’m not surprised. Just so angry and disgusted. And sad for my state. I’m fortunate to be out of state at the moment. But what my family, friends, and millions of others are going through…..I feel utter rage. — Richelle Carey (@RichelleCarey) February 18, 2021

Fled Cruz @tedcruz heads to Cancun while millions in Texas are suffering. What. Else. Do. You. Need. To. Know?#cancuncruz #votehimout — Betsy Sweet (@BetsySweetME) February 18, 2021

Meanwhile @BetoORourke is on the ground helping deliver aid to at-risk communities. Ted Cruz has never served anyone but himself. I mean the guy can’t even stand up for his wife… why would he stand up for the people of TX? https://t.co/URkClLStXX — Ben G. (@softreeds) February 18, 2021

Y’all seem surprised Ted Cruz would leave his Constituents freezing, without power or potable water, and head to sunny Cancun… I’m just as surprised he doesn’t burst into flames in sunlight. — Allan Creasy (@ServeThe901) February 18, 2021

We’ll keep you posted.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

