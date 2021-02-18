https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/great-britain/2021/02/18/id/1010611

The wife of an American diplomat is open to mediation with the family of a U.K. teen who died when the car the woman was driving collided with the teen’s motorbike, Sky News reports.

Anne Sacoolas, 43, has admitted to driving on the wrong side of the road for about 20 seconds prior to the crash that killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn in August 2019.

Sacoolas left the U.K. following the crash. She was charged with dangerous driving, but the U.S. State Department refused to extradite her over her claims of diplomatic immunity. Dunn’s parents then filed a civil case in Alexandria, Va.

Judge Thomas Ellis of the Eastern District of Virginia ruled Tuesday that the case could go forward despite Sacoolas’ petition that the case should be heard in the U.K.

Following that ruling, her lawyers released a statement, saying, “As Anne has said repeatedly, she is devastated by this tragic accident and would do anything she could to bring Harry back.

“She has continuously expressed her deepest condolences to the family, and would very much like to find a path forward and to bring the family a measure of peace and closure.

“Anne and her personal attorney, Amy Jeffress, remain willing to discuss options, including mediation, to find a path forward towards a resolution.”

Dunn family’s spokesman, Radd Seiger, said in response, “We are very pleased to see the strong indication from Mrs. Sacoolas and her personal attorney this afternoon that they are willing to discuss options with a view to finding a path forward. … We are sure that, once a satisfactory resolution is found, both families will be able to begin the path towards recovery.”

