https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/dirty-mitch-mcconnell-laughs-off-president-trumps-attacks-plans-ignoring-president-costs/

President Trump released a statement Tuesday blasting GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell really began viciously attacking President Trump over the weekend from the senate floor after he voted against convicting Trump in the impeachment trial.

McConnell suggested that Trump could still be charged with crimes and continued his attacks on Trump in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

Trump had enough of the attacks and took the gloves off.

TRENDING: OUTRAGEOUS: After Abandoning Trump and Allowing Landslide Election to be Stolen, Republican “Leaders” Now Want to Look Into Election Integrity – What Garbage!

“Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” Trump said vowing to back “America First” primary candidates.

Trump also said that if Republicans are going to stay with McConnell “they will not win again.”

According to CNN Mitch McConnell “laughed off” Trump’s attacks and plans on “ignoring the president at all costs.”

CNN reported:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had an instant reaction when seeing the lengthy attack he endured from former President Donald Trump. He laughed about it, according to a source familiar with the matter. The reaction underscores how McConnell plans to navigate the post-Trump era: Focus squarely on winning back the Senate majority — while ignoring the former President at all costs. Indeed, amid their fallout following the deadly US Capitol riot at the hands of Trump supporters, McConnell has made the calculation that he’s done with the former President and is moving on, according to sources close to the GOP leader. And after Trump issued a blistering attack on McConnell, riddled with false statements and personal broadsides, the GOP leader has no plans to respond, the sources said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

