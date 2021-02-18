http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6Pd4E70kzkU/

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was not interested in replacing legendary broadcaster Rush Limbaugh on his radio show.

“He would be a hard one to replace … he’s irreplaceable,” Trump said during an interview with Newsmax TV host Greg Kelly on Wednesday evening.

He acknowledged people had asked him about the possibility of replacing Limbaugh after news broke Wednesday the talk radio legend had died after a struggle with lung cancer.

But Trump indicated he thought it was a bad idea.

“You wouldn’t want to follow Rush … some things just can’t be done. He was unique,” he said.

Trump spoke several times with Limbaugh during his 2016 presidential campaign and lunched and golfed with the legendary broadcaster after becoming president

“He was the king,” Trump said, recalling when he awarded Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom during his State of the Union speech in 2020.

When Kelly asked Trump who was the better golfer of the two, he demurred.

“I used to call him the bull … in prime time, he was a strong guy, you know when he hit it, it would go very far, when the ball was hit properly it would go very far,” he said.

