Rush Limbaugh: ‘I Have Been Diagnosed with Advanced Lung Cancer’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.03.20

Groundbreaking radio pioneer and conservative icon Rush Limbaugh confirmed Monday that he was recently diagnosed with “advanced stage lung cancer,” announcing his medical condition during his live broadcast.

“This day has been one of the most difficult days in recent memory, for me, because I’ve known this moment was coming,” Limbaugh said. “I’m sure that you all know by now that I really don’t like talking about myself and I don’t like making things about me… one thing that I know, that has happened over the 31-plus years of this program is that there has been an incredible bond that had developed between all of you and me.”

“So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you. It’s a struggle for me, because I had to inform my staff earlier today,” he said. “I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down with. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

“I thought about not telling anybody,” he added. “It is what it is. You know me, I’m the Mayor of Realville, so, this has happened and my intention is to come here every day I can, and do this program as normally and competently and expertly as I do each and every day because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professionally, personally.”

