Former President Donald Trump would not indicate in an interview with Newsmax host Greg Kelly Wednesday if he plans to run for president again in 2024.

“Well, we have tremendous support. I won’t say yet, but we have tremendous support,” Trump said, pointing to recent polling showing his approval ratings are up again after Democrats failed to impeach him for the second time.

“I’m looking at poll numbers that are through the roof. … I’m the only guy that gets impeached and my numbers go up,” he continued. “Figure that one out. … Typically, your numbers would go down. They would go down like a lead balloon.”

Trump marveled at the crowd that gathered in Palm Beach to show support for him on Presidents’ Day shortly after the Senate acquitted him.

“It grew out of nothing, and it was thousands and thousands of people,” he said. “There’s tremendous love and tremendous spirit in this country.”

Trump said the Make America Great Again movement he started is still strong.

“The whole MAGA movement, call it MAGA, call it whatever you want, call it America First as opposed to America last,” he said.

Trump again criticized Republicans in Congress for being “soft,” including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“The Republicans are soft. They only hit their own. Like Mitch. They hit their own,” he said. “They don’t hit — if he spent the same time hitting Schumer and Biden, they would be much better off. That, I can tell you.”

