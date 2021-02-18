https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/18/dude-those-are-her-actual-eyes-daily-beast-writer-accuses-tucker-carlson-of-putting-googly-eyes-on-aoc-pic-and-omg-lol/

Best. Accidental. AOC. Joke. Ever.

If only we could put clapping emojis between each and every word in that sentence instead of periods … that would make this PERFECT.

Apparently, The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona thought the picture Tucker Carlson shared of AOC on his show had been doctored to add ‘googly eyes’.

It.

Had.

Not.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

*dead*

Assuming Tucker Carlson was evil enough to add ‘googly eyes’ bit ol’ Justin right in the arse.

Except it wasn’t really a factually inaccurate tweet, it was a tweet meant to smear Tucker for being unkind to AOC.

And it bit Justin right in his a*s.

This is going well for him.

Ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

And dying.

Repeat after us, Justin.

Sorry.

There, done.

See how easy that is?

****

