It isn’t just Trump supporters who are noticing and calling out Nikki Haley for trying to play both sides — now even CNN is calling her out.

The opportunist neoconservative has been transparently trying to play the part of both pro-Trump and anti-Trump to help her political ambitions.

In a segment on Wednesday, CNN’s Brianna Keilar went off on the governor for “having it all the ways since January 6.”

“She says having it both ways is the only way forward for the party when, in fact, she’s been having it all the ways since January 6,” Keilar said.

Nikki Haley claims the media is “responsible for the Grand Canyon-sized divide bisecting the GOP,” @brikeilarCNN says. “The GOP is eating its own, casting out good people as it kowtows to conspiracy theorists … Haley is trying to have it both ways,” Keilar says. #RollTheTape pic.twitter.com/WNxXcaymfF — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) February 18, 2021

Keilar went on to trash the president and make ridiculous statements, but was correct that Haley has been trashing the president since January 6 — while still pretending to support him.

“I think he’s going to find himself further and further isolated,” Haley said after January 6. “I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.”

“I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture,” she said, matter-of-factly. “I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.”

Haley reportedly reached out to former President Trump on Wednesday to request a sit-down at Mar-a-Lago — but he shot her down.

Politico also recently reported on Haley’s presidential ambitions and how she’s trying to have it both ways with Trump. They wrote that Haley’s “distaste” for Trump “is not secret,” adding, “But neither is her goal of becoming president. For the past five years, she has struck a delicate balance, and she had done so better than other members of her party. Her vicious criticisms of Trump never came back to bite her, nor did her public silence in the face of his manifest abuses. But the era of having it both ways is over.”

Haley’s presidential ambitions have been clear for some time, but supporters of President Trump have already been promoting a “Never Haley” movement on the right. It is clear that she represents the neoconservative GOP of the past, while voters prefer the America First vision of Trump.

