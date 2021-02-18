https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mitchmcconnell-gop-coldwar-senate/2021/02/18/id/1010614

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has had a long falling out with former President Donald Trump that started when he avoided the White House during the coronavirus outbreak late last summer.

Now, he might never speak to the former president again, sources told The Washington Post.

“I would be very surprised if he ever says the words Donald Trump again,” former McConnell aide Josh Holmes told the Post. “If you told Mitch McConnell that every single day he’d receive a love letter from Donald Trump excoriating his physical appearance and ultimately he ended up with the majority in 2022, he’d take the deal in a heartbeat.”

The question is pertinent to Republicans because the leading voice of the party is up for grabs now that Trump is a private citizen. Many believe Trump and his near 75 million voters still hold the top voice in the party, but McConnell is the leader in a Senate that is split 50-50, so he is still influential.

McConnell pointed to the former president after his second impeachment acquittal in just over a year Saturday, blaming Trump for the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

“There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day,” McConnell said on the Senate floor shortly after the 57-43 vote that fell shy of the 67 votes needed to convict Trump for House’s article of impeachment “incitement of insurrection.”

Trump fired back after his acquittal.

“Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” he said in the statement. “He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership.”

