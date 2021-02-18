https://www.dailywire.com/news/ex-tx-sheriff-warns-u-s-doesnt-have-infrastructure-to-handle-immigration-crisis-biden-is-causing

Former Rockwall County Sheriff Harold Eavenson told Fox News during an interview this week that the United States does not have the infrastructure needed to deal with the immigration crisis that President Joe Biden is causing on the southern border with his immigration policies.

“Since the Biden administration had taken office and even before, he said what he would do would revert, basically revert back to the policy of the Obama administration where our borders were open,” Eavenson said. “And we had thousands and thousands of people coming into our country on a regular basis. And after President Trump took office, those numbers went down and the criminal activity by illegals in our country also went down.”

Eavenson said that the “oldest and simplest justification for government is as protector, providing its citizens safety and security.”

“And by not controlling the border, and basically reopening the border and letting it be known that the illegals can come, they are going to come and we do not have the infrastructure in place to take care of those thousands and thousands of people that want to come here and some of them have criminal histories, and they bring that with them into our country as well,” Eavenson continued. “And if we’re gullible enough to buy into that philosophy, then we’re not protecting the citizens of our country, or our government is not protecting the citizens of our country. That’s how I feel about that. We must build that wall and we must enforce our immigration laws.”

AINSLEY EARHARDT, FOX NEWS HOST: Republicans slamming President Biden’s immigration agenda warning of a pending border crisis. Just last month Border Patrol logged more than 75,000 encounters with illegal immigrants, that includes apprehensions and expulsions. Our next guest says this is clear evidence that illegal immigration is soaring under the new administration here to explain his retired sheriff from Rockwall County, Texas near Dallas, Sheriff Harold Eavenson. Good morning to you. HAROLD EAVENSON, FORMER SHERIFF: Good morning. EARHARDT: Good morning. So why do you think these numbers are going up? EAVENSON: Well, the since the Biden administration had taken office and even before, he said what he would do would revert, basically revert back to the policy of the Obama administration where our borders were open. And we had thousands and thousands of people coming into our country on a regular basis. And after President Trump took office, those numbers went down and the criminal activity by illegals in our country also went down. EARHARDT: What do you say to the people who support Biden’s agenda here? EAVENSON: Well, the oldest and simplest justification for government is as protector, providing its citizens safety and security. And by not controlling the border, and basically reopening the border and letting it be known that the illegals can come, they are going to come and we do not have the infrastructure in place to take care of those thousands and thousands of people that want to come here and some of them have criminal histories, and they bring that with them into our country as well. EARHARDT: Yes, sir. Sheriff Joe Biden’s immigration agenda is end Remain In Mexico policy, end the cooperative asylum agreements with Central America, halt the interior immigration enforcement, restart the catch and release program and halt deportations. What do you think when you hear all of that? EAVENSON: Well, if you know, I can understand why those countries want to get rid of all of those people, then they don’t have to be responsible for him. And if we’re gullible enough to buy into that philosophy, then we’re not protecting the citizens of our country, or our government is not protecting the citizens of our country. That’s how I feel about that. We must build that wall and we must enforce our immigration laws. EARHARDT: What have you seen personally in your area? EAVENSON: What are you seeing in our area? Well, you know, the sheriff’s on the border are initially affected. But those illegals have the potential and they do affect practically every state in our country, because they don’t stay on the border. They go all over the country. EARHARDT: Thank you so much for being with us and tell your wife, thank you for telling me what my question was. Have a great morning.

