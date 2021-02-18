https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fda-cdc-food-packaging/2021/02/18/id/1010625

Food and its packaging are not transmitters of the coronavirus, even if they have traces of COVID-19 particles on them, according to a joint statement Thursday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“There is no credible evidence of food or food packaging associated with or as a likely source of viral transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus causing COVID-19,” the statement read.

“Our confidence in the safety of the U.S. food supply remains steadfast. Consumers should be reassured that we continue to believe, based on our understanding of currently available reliable scientific information, and supported by overwhelming international scientific consensus, that the foods they eat and food packaging they touch are highly unlikely to spread SARS-CoV-2.”

The statement added the amount COVID-19 picked up from a food or its packaging would be unlikely enough to infection someone.

“While there are relatively few reports of the virus being detected on food and packaging, most studies focus primarily on the detection of the virus’ genetic fingerprint rather than evidence of transmission of virus resulting in human infection,” the statement continued. “Given that the number of virus particles that could be theoretically picked up by touching a surface would be very small and the amount needed for infection via oral inhalation would be very high, the chances of infection by touching the surface of food packaging or eating food is considered to be extremely low.”

