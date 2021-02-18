https://www.oann.com/de-blasio-cuomos-bullying-is-nothing-new/

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio speaks to the media at the opening of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination site at Citi Field on February 10, 2021 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:35 PM PT – Thursday, February 18, 2021

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) is feeling the pressure from his reported nursing home deaths cover-up. During an interview on Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the governor’s recent bullying “classic Andrew Cuomo.”

De Blasio responded to New York Assemblyman Ron Kim’s claims that Cuomo berated him over the phone for ten minutes. Kim said the governor pressured him to change his public statement about his top aide and the state’s handling of nursing home deaths.

“I believe Ron Kim and it’s very, very sad. No public servant, no person who is telling the truth should be treated that way,” De Blasio noted. “The threats, the belittling, the demand that someone change their statement right that moment. Many, many times I’ve heard that and I know a lot of other people in the state have heard that.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state's previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

This came after Cuomo’s senior aide Melissa DeRosa reportedly told lawmakers the administration froze the release of information on nursing home deaths out of fear of a federal probe.

RELATED: Gov. Cuomo Threatens N.Y. Lawmaker Over Nursing Home Criticism

