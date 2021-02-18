https://noqreport.com/2021/02/18/fighting-the-purge-why-ffn-is-putting-all-of-their-content-on-locals/

The YouTube channel for Freedom First Network was shut down. Why? Were they posting illegal videos, calling for violence, or harming anyone in any way? No. They were posting the truth in the form of informed opinions, but those opinions ran contrary to the mainstream narrative so they were shut down.

There are three reasons why this wasn’t a big deal. First, they never payed much attention to YouTube in the first place. Founders JD Rucker and Jeff Dornik knew their opinions and the opinions of their show hosts would be unpopular which is why they focused more attention on the podcasting platforms, Rumble, Brighteon, BitChute, and other freer speech venues. Second, they still have Freedom First Coffee’s YouTube channel, and while nobody’s following it yet, maybe someone will someday.

The last reason is why JD joined Col. Mike on the episode of The Two Mikes tonight. They are putting a lot of their eggs into the Locals.com basket. The social media site is unique in that it not only embraces free speech, but also offers the perfect combination of written, visual, video, and podcast content. Anything the Freedom First Network creates can go on their Locals.com page.

There’s a caveat. To get unlimited uploading capabilities, their community at Locals needs 1,000 followers. As of the time of this podcast, they have around 750. This is why Col. Mike wanted JD to come on and discuss it. He wants his amazing audience to participate and get them over the hump. Once they have over 1,000 followers, they will start transitioning their content to the platform.

Another thing that makes it unique is that in many ways it’s a Patreon replacement. Instead of conservatives and freedom-loving Libertarians having to walk on eggshells to keep from getting the boot on Patreon, they can follow their favorite creators on Locals and choose to donate if they like.

Locals combines features similar to Twitter, YouTube, podcast hosts, and Patreon into a free-speech loving alternative to all of them. This is why Freedom First Network will transition there completely once we have 1000 followers.

