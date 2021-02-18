https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/florida-gov-desantis-announces-plan-honor-rush-limbaugh-lowering-flags-half?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to honor the recently deceased radio talk-show giant Rush Limbaugh by lowering the state’s flags to half-staff, once the burial date is announced.

Limbaugh, who broadcast his show from his adopted home town of Palm Beach, Florida, passed away this week one year after announcing that he was battling stage-4 lung cancer. He was the highest rated talk-show host in the history of talk radio.

“What we do when there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of internment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half-staff,” DeSantis said in West Palm Beach.

“He obviously was a legend in his field, really incomparable,” DeSantis said Thursday on Fox and Friends on the Fox News Channel. “He had me on when I was running for governor and I was getting the tar kicked out of me every day … I was honored to appear on his show a couple times. We are going to miss him dearly.”

