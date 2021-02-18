https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/ayaan-hirsi-ali-radical-islam

On “The Rubin Report” this week, BlazeTV host Dave Rubin spoke with Ayaan Hirsi Ali, author of “Prey” and host of the “Ayaan Hirsi Ali Podcast,” about how woke culture is destroying classical liberalism, how elites are finally acknowledging that immigration in Europe is backfiring, and how immigration policies in Europe have negatively impacted women’s rights and made Europe less safe for women.

In this clip, Ayaan and Dave discussed how liberalism is being weakened by the identity politics of the woke left. Ayaan explained how “wokeism” has far more in common with radical Islam than many would think. Both seek to shut down free speech, to censor and destroy those who disagree, to divide societies into subsets, and to deny objective truth.

The only way to defend liberalism is to build alliances with centrist and moderate political opponents and create a “new centrism,” Ayaan suggested. She emphasized that young people should not seek out safe spaces at university, but should actually want to be triggered.

