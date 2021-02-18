https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/539361-former-ohio-gop-chair-jane-timken-launches-senate-bid

Former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken is joining the race to replace retiring Sen. Rob PortmanRobert (Rob) Jones PortmanHassan to chair Senate emerging threats subcommittee Iowa Republican announces Senate bid with Grassley’s 2022 plans unclear Democratic group targets GOP senators with ads ahead of impeachment vote MORE (R-Ohio).

Timken was widely expected to make a run for Portman’s seat. Prior to launching her campaign, she resigned from her role at the Ohio Republican Party and hired a handful of Portman’s former campaign aides, most notably Corry Bliss, who managed the senator’s successful 2016 reelection bid.

Timken announced her candidacy in a video that leaned heavily on former President Donald Trump, replete with attacks on former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a prominent Republican critic of Trump, and warnings of creeping socialism in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can’t let America become a socialist country,” she says in the roughly two-minute video. “I’m running for the United States Senate to stand up for you. Just like when I stood next to President Trump Donald TrumpFederal prosecutors investigated Proud Boys ties to Roger Stone in 2019 case: CNN Overnight Defense: One-third of service members decline coronavirus vaccine | Biden to take executive action in response to Solar Winds hack | US, Japan reach cost sharing agreement Trump ‘won’t say yet’ if he’s running in 2024 MORE and supported his America-first agenda.”

“As Ohio Republican Party chairman, I cleaned house of the Kasich establishment who tried to elect Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGraham’s ‘impeach Kamala’ drumbeat will lead Republicans to a 2022 defeat Texas governor faces criticism over handling of winter storm fallout New Democratic Party chief announces top hires MORE and Joe Biden Joe BidenFeds investigating Cuomo’s handling of nursing home outbreaks Overnight Defense: One-third of service members decline coronavirus vaccine | Biden to take executive action in response to Solar Winds hack | US, Japan reach cost sharing agreement On The Money: Biden faces backlash from left on student loans | Where things stand on the COVID-19 relief measure | Retail sales rebound MORE,” she continues. “I unified the party and delivered a second, decisive Ohio win for President Trump.”

Timken is the second prominent Republican to enter what is expected to become a crowded primary field. Former Ohio state Treasurer Josh Mandel (R) announced his bid for Portman’s seat last week, marking his third run for the Senate after losing to Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownBrown blasts ‘spineless’ GOP colleagues at trial The progressive way to slash child poverty LIVE COVERAGE: Trial ends for day as Senate moves to vote MORE (D-Ohio) in 2012 and ending a 2018 bid early due to family health matters.

Another prospective Republican candidate, Mike Gibbons, resigned from his role at the conservative super PAC Ohio Strong Action last week, saying that he would make a final decision on a Senate bid “in the next few weeks.”

Other potential GOP candidates include Rep. Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversOhio businessman Mike Gibbons steps down from super PAC as he weighs Senate bid Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel jumps into Senate race Democrats face tough odds in race for Ohio Senate seat MORE (R-Ohio) and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Democratic side, Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanOhio businessman Mike Gibbons steps down from super PAC as he weighs Senate bid Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel jumps into Senate race Former Ohio health director to ‘carefully consider’ next steps amid Senate speculation MORE (D-Ohio), who mounted an unsuccessful bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, is expected to run. Others said to be considering a campaign are former Columbus Mayor Mike Coleman, Ohio state House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes and Amy Acton, the former Ohio Health Department director who helped lead the state’s early response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio is one of 20 states in which Republicans are playing defense in the 2022 midterms. Portman’s retirement has made it an especially tempting target for Democrats, who are eager to expand their ultra-narrow Senate majority.

But the state is almost certain to pose a challenge for Democrats.

Ohio has drifted to the right in recent years, handing 8-point victories to Trump in both 2016 and 2020. Meanwhile, Democrats have seen few successes in other statewide races, with the exception Brown’s 2018 victory.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

