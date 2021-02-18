https://www.theepochtimes.com/former-sen-bob-dole-diagnosed-with-stage-4-lung-cancer_3701806.html

Bob Dole, former Republican presidential candidate and longtime senator, has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

“Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer,” Dole said in a statement released Thursday.

“My first treatment will begin on Monday. While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own.”

Dole, 97, served for decades in Congress, starting with the House of Representatives in 1961. He began representing Kansas in the Senate in the late ’60s, and eventually became Republican leader.

Dole left the Senate to challenge President Bill Clinton, but lost to Clinton in the 1996 presidential election. Dole has also launched Republican bids twice prior, but was defeated in the primaries by Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, respectively.

Former Sen. Bob Dole stands up and salutes the casket of the late former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington on Dec. 4, 2018. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Republican presidential candidate Robert Dole delivers a speech in Belmond, Iowa, on Feb. 3, 1988. (Mike Sprague/AFP via Getty Images)

Dole went on to become a lobbyist and chairman of the World War II Memorial Campaign, among other roles.

Dole was seen in 2018 in Washington, paying his respects to George H.W. Bush at the late president’s funeral.

Dole has struggled with adverse health in the past. He required several operations in the 2000s and was hospitalized in 2012 and 2017.

Dole announced his diagnosis just one day after conservative icon Rush Limbaugh died following a stage four lung cancer diagnosis.

Numerous people expressed thoughts and prayers after Dole’s announcement.

“We send prayers and love to Senator Bob Dole as he begins his battle with lung cancer. Senator Dole is an American hero and statesman, and we wish him, and his family, strength for the days ahead,” the office of the Kansas secretary of state said in a statement.

“The Pompeos are praying for Senator Bob Dole. A Kansas legend who has served—and continues to serve—Kansas and America. All our love and support to Bob and Elizabeth,” added former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

