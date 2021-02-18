https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/18/general-tapped-by-pelosi-to-lead-jan-6-investigation-has-a-problem-with-peace-of-st-josh-hawley-and-his-white-privilege/

The Kansas City Star is reporting that some Republicans are pushing back against the retired general Speaker Nancy Pelosi has selected to lead her “9/11 Commission” into the events of January 6. Why? Because Gen. Russel Honoré has already judged Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, calling out the two law school grads for their “high order white privilege” and calling for Hawley to be disbarred ASAP and run out of D.C.

Speaker Pelosi chose retired Gen. Russel Honore to review Capitol security in wake of January 6 riot. After some newly-discovered deleted tweets, including this one aimed at Sen. Hawley, Republicans say Honore seems a bit partisan… From @KCStar https://t.co/xf72mr9KAy pic.twitter.com/N9HonqmEL6 — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 18, 2021

Not only newly discovered tweets; Rep. Matt Gaetz has already compiled a video of Honoré’s statements about the Capitol riot.

Pelosi hired a bigot to hunt MAGA. pic.twitter.com/uBsksGZXfs — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 18, 2021

So Honoré is going with the claim that 30 percent of the Capitol Police are Trumpists, and therefore racists who are afraid of the “browning” of America. So the insurrection was primarily to preserve white privilege. Looks like the investigation is already well underway.

partisan? This guy is a certified racist and deranged lunatic. — Peoples President Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) February 18, 2021

In her mind, that tweet makes him the perfect man for the job. — Mike Walker (@M_Walker33) February 18, 2021

Step One: Make a commission

Step Two: Fill it with partisan hacks

Step Three: Have them go to town

Step Four: Say their bogus report is authoritative

Step Five: Use it to bludgeon political enemies indefinitely — Sid (@SidPolitics) February 18, 2021

I speak for myself—and I hope for others with a heart, soul and brain—I’m tired of this partisan bullshit. — Tom LaMarra (@JerseyTom) February 18, 2021

Unity — Alternate Dimension Toys (@AlternateToys) February 18, 2021

Not how a 3 star should be speaking. Those weren’t the worst things he’s said. No general in the USA should be saying some of the things he’s said about the officers that were once under his command. Despicable! — Daniel King (@kingdanielbrian) February 18, 2021

I am sure he will do a fair review… — One Tweet Away (@OneTweetAwayMan) February 18, 2021

Dem Rep. Steve Cohen suggests that at least 75% of National Guard might be compromised because they voted for Donald Trump https://t.co/JdMELeNYTG — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 18, 2021

