The Kansas City Star is reporting that some Republicans are pushing back against the retired general Speaker Nancy Pelosi has selected to lead her “9/11 Commission” into the events of January 6. Why? Because Gen. Russel Honoré has already judged Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, calling out the two law school grads for their “high order white privilege” and calling for Hawley to be disbarred ASAP and run out of D.C.

Not only newly discovered tweets; Rep. Matt Gaetz has already compiled a video of Honoré’s statements about the Capitol riot.

So Honoré is going with the claim that 30 percent of the Capitol Police are Trumpists, and therefore racists who are afraid of the “browning” of America. So the insurrection was primarily to preserve white privilege. Looks like the investigation is already well underway.

