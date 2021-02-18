https://www.dailywire.com/news/gina-carano-to-sit-down-with-ben-shapiro-in-first-interview-since-being-canceled-by-hollywood

Actress Gina Carano will sit down with Daily Wire co-founder and editor emeritus Ben Shapiro on Sunday to discuss her career in MMA and Hollywood, her firing from Disney, and her future plans.

Carano will join Shapiro on the next episode of The Ben Shapiro Show: Sunday Special just over a week after she was cut from her role on Disney’s Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian over a social media post. It will be her first interview since losing her role on the show. Critics of Disney’s decision, including Shapiro, asserted that Carano’s firing had little to do with the post and much more to do with her rightward political leanings.

“I’m excited that Gina has chosen the Sunday Special as the venue to tell the full story about her cancellation at the hands of the authoritarian Hollywood Left,” Shapiro said in a statement. “And I’m just as excited to work with Gina to move forward into a new era of competition with those who would foreclose open discussion with those who dissent.”

Shapiro’s interview with Carano will be available on DailyWire.com, YouTube, and a variety of podcast platforms on Sunday, Feb. 21. For Daily Wire members, the interview will be made available a day earlier along with 10 minutes-worth of bonus questions on The Daily Wire’s site. Shapiro announced the interview on Thursday:

Carano and Shapiro announced last week that the actress would be partnering with The Daily Wire to produce and star in an upcoming movie exclusively for Daily Wire members. The partnership was announced on Friday, two days after Carano was dismissed from Disney.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered,” Carano said at the time. “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

The new project is being produced as part of Daily Wire’s partnership with Dallas Sonnier and his production company, Bonfire Legend. The first film produced and distributed by the partnership was the feature-length thriller “Run Hide Fight,” released in January 2021.

Carano received national attention on Wednesday after Disney decided to fire her over a social media post that Disney-owned production company Lucasfilm said was “denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities.” Carano had posted an image to her Instagram depicting a Jewish woman running from several people with the caption:

Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Shapiro defended Carano on his show at the time from the onslaught of negative press, accusing Disney of sacrificing the actress to “cancel culture” because of the conservative opinions she sometimes expressed over social media.

“It is not about an honest attempt to cleanse the culture. It is not about an honest attempt to have discussion or conversation,” he said. “It is about, can we wrong-foot you so that we have an excuse to say that your entire career has been completely and utterly garbage and that you are a bad person, and so we feel good about excising you from the body politic. That’s all that is happening right now in the culture, and that is a big deal.”

