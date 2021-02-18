https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/impeachment-lawyer-trump-media-portrayal/

One of Donald Trump’s impeachment attorneys insisted the former president is nothing “like the persona” depicted “in the papers.”

David Schoen added that “I’ve been incredibly impressed by how gracious and respectful President Trump is,” in an interview with Ami magazine.

“I didn’t find him to be anything like the persona I had read about in the papers. And he’s been incredibly considerate about my Orthodox Jewish observance,” he noted.

In the interview, Schoen also reveals he has “gotten a tremendous amount of hate mail” for representing the former president.

During the trial, Schoen presented a nearly 12-minute long montage of prominent Democrats using “fight” rhetoric comparable to President Trump.

