https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/18/hemingway-limbaugh-taught-a-generation-how-to-fight-back-against-the-corrupt-media-totalitarian-left/

Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway remembered iconic broadcast host Rush Limbaugh on Fox News Wednesday after the pioneer of conservative talk radio passed away from lung cancer.

“There was no more prominent conservative who represented the right half of the country for 30 years than Rush Limbaugh,” Hemingway said. “It is not too much to say that he gave an entire generation of Americans a way to think and talk about the politics and meaning of America, and that he gave the people a vocabulary to fight back against a portion of the left that has grown increasingly anti-American.”

Limbaugh died at age 70 this week after revealing his diagnosis with late-stage lung cancer just more than a year ago. President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the president’s final State of the Union address the day after Limbaugh announced to millions of listeners his new diagnosis.

Limbaugh thank his listeners in one of his final broadcasts at the end of last year after outliving his initial prognosis.

“I wasn’t expected to be alive today,” Limbaugh said. “I wasn’t expected to make it to October, and then to November, and then to December. And yet, here I am. And today, got some problems, but I’m feeling pretty good today.”

Read the most touching tributes to Limbaugh here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

