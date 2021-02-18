https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/holocaust-survivor-seeing-signposts-road-auschwitz/

(STREAM.ORG) – Irving Roth, founder of the Holocaust Resource Center in New York City, speaks with boundless energy that belies his 91 years of life. A survivor of the Auschwitz death camp during World War II, Roth cited a surprising source in our interview.

“One of my favorite quotes is from a fifth grader,” said Roth. “I was sharing my story at a local elementary school. After explaining all this, one of the boys raised his hand. He said, ‘If you stand by and do nothing, you’re helping the bad people.'”

For years, Roth has been on a mission to educate particularly young Americans on the dangers of anti-Semitism. The Jewish leader has found surprising allies in Christians United for Israel (CUFI), a nonprofit group founded by evangelical pastor John Hagee.

