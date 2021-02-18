https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/18/hot-take-bitcoin-has-the-same-exact-vibes-as-frat-boy-rape-culture/

Remember not too long ago when people started using investing apps like Robinhood to buy up shares of GameStop stock, and journalists looked to see if the Nazis on Telegram were involved and what overlap there was between the Nazis and the people who stormed the Capitol?

The cryptocurrency Bitcoin is now making a splash, which must mean it’s a bad thing. We usually go to Eric Holthaus when we want really bad takes on climate change, but now he’s weighing in on Bitcoin and suggesting that “the cruelty is the point.” The cruelty?

I finally figured it out: Bitcoin is weaponized toxic masculinity. — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) February 18, 2021

Same exact vibes as frat boy rape culture. The cruelty is the point. — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) February 18, 2021

I finally figured it out: you’re a dickbucket — Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) February 18, 2021

i finally figured it out… pic.twitter.com/lgz2anJwAQ — Siraj Hashmi in Gitmo (@SirajAHashmi) February 18, 2021

This is the most absurd, worst take I’ve ever seen, and I’ve visited Twitter dot com every day for the last eight years. — Josh Cincinnati (@acityinohio) February 18, 2021

Stay “woke” and broke. — Dan Held (@danheld) February 18, 2021

i can pick random words that gained popularity in the last decade out of a bingo spinner and put them together into a sentence too — enemy of mods (@cal50) February 18, 2021

Losing isn’t virtuous. — David of Bitcoin 🎩 (@DavidOfBitcoin) February 18, 2021

weaponized self-emasculation going on right here amirite — Get Paid More (@GetPaidMore) February 18, 2021

Someone’s mad they didn’t buy sooner. — 🎧 (@atl_falcons_fan) February 18, 2021

Assigning gender attributes to a crypto coin is next level woke. — saint twidder (@SaintTwidder) February 18, 2021

OK, this is parody, it has to be. — druman (@brotherdruman) February 18, 2021

I am no longer offended or concerned by accusations like this. I used to care. I sincerely wanted to get along with everyone. But people like you have taught me that even if I beg and supplicate myself I will always be the enemy. My white maleness is your problem not mine. — Anthony von Maximalist (@AnthonyDessauer) February 18, 2021

You can’t be serious. — nycmacbtc (@nycmac9) February 18, 2021

Send me a copy of the madlibs that generated this take — Manzell Beezy (@BeezyManzell) February 18, 2021

Oh Eric, this is getting ridiculous. — Camilo (@camiloaparedes) February 18, 2021

excellent bait sir, 10/10 — Angry American (@last_birdman) February 18, 2021

Wtf does “weaponized toxic masculinity” mean? It’s like he took a bunch of woke words, threw them into a draw bag, drew some out, and was like “Yeah, this sounds cool.” https://t.co/GJxdCuLAL7 — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) February 18, 2021

“It’s not JUST toxic. It’s WEAPONIZED TOXIC. That’s totes more toxic than just toxic masculinity.” *types tweet* pic.twitter.com/hzp6dG5TCD — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) February 18, 2021

Every word in this tweet is insane — Eobard Thawne (@RubenThawne) February 18, 2021

The takes are extra shitty today. — Orwellian Nightmare (@nuanced_thinker) February 18, 2021

The guilt and shame you feel over your masculinity is your issue — tommmyyy (@GoesHarderrr) February 18, 2021

This is not a good take. — Cryptonomitron (@100tHODLzzz) February 18, 2021

“Bitcoin” can refer to • the protocol

• the software

• the network

• the unit

• the industry

• the users

• the cheerleaders Selling or not buying the unit because you don’t like the industry, users, or cheerleaders is undervaluing the protocol, software, and network. — Pierre Rochard (@pierre_rochard) February 18, 2021

Wrong. Bitcoin is a financial protocol, open to all. You may disagree about almost everything with “Bitcoin Twitter” but Bitcoin the network doesn’t care. Love it or hate it, it’s useful to people around the world of all races, genders, creeds etc. — Snake ₿itken (@SnakeBitken) February 18, 2021

No, it’s weaponized toxic masculinity.

