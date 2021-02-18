https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/18/hot-take-white-dietitians-who-endorse-the-mediterranean-diet-are-upholding-white-supremacy/

According to her Twitter bio, Kathleen Meehan is a “registered dietician nutritionist & certified intuitive eating counselor.” Her preferred pronouns are she/her, if ya nasty.

Weirdly, though, she seems to have left out “crazy person”:

fellow white dietitians: please stop saying the mediterranean diet is the “healthiest” way to eat. this upholds white supremacy.#rdchat #rd2be — KathleenMeehan MS RD (@kathleenmRDN) February 11, 2021

What if dietitians of color also endorse the Mediterranean Diet? Or people of color within or outside of the Mediterranean region follow the Mediterranean Diet? Are they nutritional race traitors?

The Mediterranean countries pic.twitter.com/8M6J5LiMDl — Snoopy way of life 🧡 LEVI 🧡 ARMIN 🧡 (@snoopiestdreams) February 18, 2021

I’m literally someone who can be classified as Mediterranean, and I can tell you, I’m not white. A lot of us aren’t. — Joseph Helmy (@Joe7elmy) February 18, 2021

I’m from Lebanon. Olive skin that gets very dark when exposed to the sun. Can I eat the Mediterranean diet? Is it healthy for me? Is it cultural appropriation? Is weight a social construct imposed by white supremacy? It’s all so confusing. [I’ll retweet.] — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) February 18, 2021

Please advise, Kathleen. If olive oil is a tool of white supremacy, we need to know before it’s too late.

How can this be real? https://t.co/UFGuTylnMr — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) February 18, 2021

We’ve reached a point in the dialogue where I have no idea what’s parody anymore https://t.co/E7qDRiIYLu — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 18, 2021

Well, after perusing her Twitter feed, as far as we can tell, she’s very serious about this.

Look at her timeline. She’s amazing. — Ruy Diaz (@RuyDiazB1976) February 18, 2021

I did. Dear Lord, I wish I hadn’t. LOL — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) February 18, 2021

You had to say it……

And I had to look….shes a mess. — Dave (@DaveWenke) February 18, 2021

A white-hot one.

wE dOn’T LiKe iT… iT HAS tO bE wHiTe SuPrEmAcY pic.twitter.com/nZvEY5j6oD — DAME (@Dame28Digital) February 18, 2021

Why embarrass yourself like this? — Garth Godsman (@GarthGodsman) February 18, 2021

Keeps her busy?

If this is satire, well played! If it’s not, please get help. You need a psychiatrist and probably years of drugs. — John (@ChucklebumJohn) February 17, 2021

This version of the Matrix looks like it was written by a grad student hyped up on cocaine, caffeine and nicotine during finals week. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 18, 2021

I think I now completely understand how signing up to this app would slowly tear away my sanity. — Giuseppe Attard (@GiuseppeAttar17) February 17, 2021

