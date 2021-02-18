https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/18/hot-take-white-dietitians-who-endorse-the-mediterranean-diet-are-upholding-white-supremacy/

According to her Twitter bio, Kathleen Meehan is a “registered dietician nutritionist & certified intuitive eating counselor.” Her preferred pronouns are she/her, if ya nasty.

Weirdly, though, she seems to have left out “crazy person”:

What if dietitians of color also endorse the Mediterranean Diet? Or people of color within or outside of the Mediterranean region follow the Mediterranean Diet? Are they nutritional race traitors?

Please advise, Kathleen. If olive oil is a tool of white supremacy, we need to know before it’s too late.

Well, after perusing her Twitter feed, as far as we can tell, she’s very serious about this.

A white-hot one.

Keeps her busy?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...