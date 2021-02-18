https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/live-updates-gamestop-2-18-2021
The GameStop hearing, hosted by the House Committee on Financial Services, is underway.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GME
|GAMESTOP
|43.90
|-1.71
|-3.75%
The head of the panel, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is setting her sights on hedge funds, which she says have a history of “predatory short-selling.”
Other stocks including AMC, Bed Bath & Beyond, Blackberry and Nokia remained in focus.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AMC
|AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC
|5.86
|+0.29
|+5.31%
|BBBY
|BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
|26.34
|-0.04
|-0.15%
|BB
|BLACKBERRY LIMITED
|10.93
|-0.39
|-3.43%
|NOK
|NOKIA CORP.
|4.11
|-0.01
|-0.24%
Follow below for more FOX Business updates on GameStop. Mobile users click here.