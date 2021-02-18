http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ApJe1sRzeac/

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was “tone deaf” to fly to Cancun, Mexico with his family while his constituents in Texas are dealing with widespread power outages caused by a deadly winter storm.

Blitzer asked, “A quick question before I let you go, chief. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, he’s now back in Texas, in Houston, after a backlash over his decision to fly to Cancun with his family. You confirm the Houston police assisted with his departure yesterday. What’s your reaction to him taking to take a vacation when so many of his fellow Texans are struggling?”

Acevedo said, “We’ve all made poor choices. That’s for him to explain. I think it’s a little tone-deaf. And sometimes you got to teach your kids the word ‘no’ and this probably would have been a good time to tell your kids ‘no, we’re blessed, but we have to wait till we get Texas on our feet. Again, we’ve all made bad decisions sometimes. As a dad, maybe his heart got the best of him.”

Follow Pam Key n Twitter @pamkeyNEN

