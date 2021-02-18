https://www.corbettreport.com/how-can-a-global-conspiracy-work-questions-for-corbett-074/

How Can A Global Conspiracy Work? – Questions For Corbett #074

02/18/20210 Comments

John writes in to ask how a global conspiracy can function and how it can be kept under wraps. Good question. Join James for this week’s edition of Questions For Corbett where he tackles the most common objections of the skeptics and their fallacious counter-arguments against the global conspiracy.

SHOW NOTES
The Open Conspiracy by H. G. Wells

The Next Million Years by Charles Galton Darwin

The Impact of Science on Society by Bertrand Russell

How & Why Big Oil Conquered the World

The Ultimate Revolution (Aldous Huxley)

Ecoscience by Ehrlich, Ehrlich and Holdren

The First Global Revolution (Club of Rome)

The Last Word on Overpopulation

Meet Paul Ehrlich, Pseudoscience Charlatan

Who is Bill Gates?

Prince Philip on what should be done about “overpopulation”

David Rockefeller UN 1994-09-14

Sir David Attenborough on Overpopulation

Does saving more lives lead to overpopulation?

Extra: Gates On Population Rates

Politifact “Fact Checks” Claims About Ecoscience

Stupid Conspiracy Theorists! Chemicals Aren’t Turning The Frogs GAY!!

The Disappearing Male

9/11 Whistleblowers

Episode 129 – CALEA and the Stellar Wind

The Quigley Formula – G. Edward Griffin lecture

