Last Summer, the coverage of the D-Day 75-year anniversary brought many World War II issues back into focus. One of them, that lingers to this day, is the use by those on the left of holocaust analogies when it comes to protecting our national sovereignty.

Following President Trump’s decision, which Biden is now reversing, to shore up control at our southern border, a popular blogger captured the thoughts of numerous pundits on the Left when he wrote (paraphrased):

This situation is going to become more extreme and justifiably so. We dwell in extreme times. The harm being done to each of us by the Trump Administration is extreme.

As such, we do not feel that Trump administration officials ought to be able to live their lives in peace and affluence while they inflict serious damage on significant portions of the U.S. population. Being unable to comfortably visit restaurants and attend gatherings is merely the minimum baseline. These administration officials, who are merrily shoving America down the road to fascism and white nationalism, are simply delusional if they do not believe that the backlash is going to become much worse.

Skipping Along to Fascism

“Merrily shoving America down the road to fascism?” Could the hyperbole be any greater? Or any more off-the-mark?

“White nationalism?” Several news sources corroborated that Black support for President Trump was rising during his entire term. One source noted that the Trump’s approval rating among African-Americans, pre-election, was at 24%, a staggeringly high number for Trump who won a mere 8% of the African-American vote in 2016.

The above figures were not out of line. A NAACP poll released in August, 2018 showed that President Trump’s approval among black voters stood at 21%. The Washington Examiner reported in April of 2020 that Trump’s approval rating among black voters was near 20%:

A NPR/Marist poll showed that his approval rating among Hispanics soared from 31 percent in December, 2018 to 50 percent in January 2019. Granted, polls numbers vary widely from time to time.

Holocaust Analogies

As reported by RealClearPolitics.com, “Growing support among Latinos would surely surprise many Trump critics in Washington and the legacy media, who remain fixated on border issues.” Nevertheless, “So intense is their hysteria regarding border enforcement, that people like former CIA Director Michael Hayden compared our detention policies to the Auschwitz concentration camp in a tweet and MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch proclaimed on Morning Joe that ALL Trump voters are essentially Nazis.”

If you’re on the Left, perhaps some self-reflection is in order. Do you believe that the Blacks and Hispanics have too little intelligence to know better than to have supported Trump? If you’re Caucasian, do you speak for minorities?

Do you believe Donald Trump supported Aryan Nations, considering that his daughter Ivanka converted to Judaism and married a Jew, and that from this marriage, Trump has three Jewish grandchildren?

Did you show concern when Obama/Biden separated adults and children at the border in greater numbers (actually many times that of Trump) and to much worse conditions? And that Joe Biden now is picking up where he left off as VP?

Selective Concern

If you were diametrically opposed to the Trump administration’s attempt to resolve the immigration problem in general, and the border crisis in particular, here are questions to consider:

1. When people arrived 100 to 130 years ago, no aid was supplied from the rest of the country, but now we are to pay for all who step foot in the U.S.?

2. Should we open our borders to everyone?

3. Should everyone who we allow into the U.S. receive welfare, food stamps, and HUD Section 8 Housing?

4. We are $27.9 trillion in debt and counting, with both parties at fault. Should we hit U.S. citizens with a special tax assessment of, say, $5000 a year and then allow everyone who wants to enter our country to do so, and hope this money will cover the multi-millions who show up?

5. If even one child is being transported by human slavers or drug runners and we leave them together, are you taking responsibility for what they might do to the child?

6. The vast majority of the country agrees it is the parents’ fault for bringing the children. Can you see they aren’t all racists but, perhaps, have a more balanced view?

7. Thousands of U.S. citizens have died at the hands of people who shouldn’t be here. Do you have any sympathy, at all, for any of them?

8. Do you have any plan to slow down illegal immigration?

Miracles Happen Occasionally

When one actually thinks through the points above, it’s a bit easier to adopt a somewhat broader point of view. Regardless, it’s time for everyone so ensconced to leave the liberal plantation for at least a couple hours a week.

