Power outages have generated hundreds of cases of carbon monoxide poisoning as Texans turn to running vehicles and wood fires in homes to stay warm.

A dramatic case took place in the early hours of Wednesday when Houston Police found a woman and child dead from carbon monoxide poisoning after using a running vehicle in their garage to stay warm. As Breitbart Texas reported, law enforcement officials near Houston also found families burning charcoal indoors.

While Texas officials have been sending numerous messages on social media, television and radio, those without power have not been able to receive that information ahead of time.

According to the Houston Chronicle, firefighters and hospitals in Harris County handled more than 300 cases of non-fatal carbon monoxide poisoning.

Texas State Representative James Talarico (D-Roundrock) claimed on social media that people were burning furniture for heat and melting snow for water.

Official figures as to casualties or fatalities have not been released by the state as of press time.

