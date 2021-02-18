https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/ignored-satans-media-first-uae-ambassador-israel-opens-official-embassy-tel-aviv/

The UAE’s Council of Ministers has agreed to open an embassy in Israel’s capital Tel Aviv, the UAE government said in a Twitter post in January.

On Wednesday Mohamed Al Khaja announced he had launched his official account as the United Arab Emirate’s first Ambassador to Israel.

Delighted to launch my official account as the #UAE’s first Ambassador to #Israel. I look forward to strengthening ties between Emiratis and Israelis by fostering peace, understanding and prosperity among our people and across the region. Marhaba, B’ruchim Haba’im, Welcome! — Mohamed Al Khaja (@AmbAlKhaja) February 17, 2021

TRENDING: Tragic News: Radio Legend Rush Limbaugh Dies at 70 –Golden Microphone Goes Silent

Al Khaja also made the announcement in Hebrew and Arabic.

Hat Tip Banafsheh

This was only possible due to the work of the Trump administration to bring peace to the Middle East.

President Trump announced in December that Israel and Sudan had agreed to a normalization of relations.

Sudan was the third Muslim country in 3 months to announce a peace agreement with Israel thanks to the work of the Trump administration!

The devil’s media ignored these historic peace deals in order to hurt President Trump.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

