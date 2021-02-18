https://www.theblaze.com/shows/glenn-tv/new-york-school-white-identities

The far left is tearing apart the social fabric of our country in the name of “progress.” From its emphasis on government dependency, to the $15 minimum wage, to the embrace of Marxist Critical Race Theory in our schools, the Left is destroying our culture and way of life.

On Glenn TV this week, Glenn Beck spoke with Christopher Rufo, director of the Center on Wealth and Poverty, about the latest insane example of the Marxist lies destroying the minds of our kids: A New York school sent parents a “white identities” chart advocating for “white traitors” and “white abolitionists.”

