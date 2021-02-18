https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/02/18/insanity-wrap-149-is-that-a-mask-in-your-pocket-or-are-you-just-happy-to-see-me-n1426230

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is there a point where the public’s right to know and the public’s desire to know could collide like one of those Extinction-Level Event asteroids into the Earth?

Answer: Yes, and the only thing we’re missing is Bruce Willis.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

CNN gently fact checks “four false statistical claims” by Joe Biden

Rahm Emanuel to go from CCP booster to ambassador to the CCP?

The true threat: “Super-sized” carnivorous mice

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Honestly, Insanity Wrap doesn’t judge how people get their jollies. It’s a brief time we have on this earth, and when you subtract the years spent either too young or too old to have any serious fun, it’s briefer still.

That said, when your kink makes the news, maybe it’s time to at least draw the shades, metaphorically speaking.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Advocating the murder of your political opponents—no matter how odious you find their beliefs—has no place in civil society. Pic from @becomethesignal #Portland pic.twitter.com/FJuGUOCyy4 — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) February 16, 2021

How about some actual incitement to violence, or in this case, murder?

Andy Ngo added, “Antifa post graphic images & flyers like this all over Portland. It is to incite political violence. It works. It’s in this context that one of their members (Reinoehl) hunted down a Trump supporter & was immediately cheered on by his comrades.”

So Insanity Wrap must ask: If domestic terrorism is our greatest threat, as Joe Biden and others claim, they’ll be cracking down on antifa groups ASAP, right?

Right?

Wrong.

Now for the Public Service Portion of the Program

Do not press play on the video until you reach the end of this item.

Insanity Wrap was shocked this morning to learn that the entire planet got Rick-rolled nearly three weeks ago, but hardly anyone noticed until today.

Someone — some very evil one — decided it would be a good idea to re-master Rick Astley’s 1987 hit, “Never Gonna Give You Up.” Adding salt to the wound, they also upscaled the video to 4K, giving you eight million pixels worth of the world’s most punchable face on each of the 60 frames-per-second in which Astley appears.

As a public service, Insanity Wrap will watch the video first and then let you know if you should bother with it.

[Three minutes and 32 seconds later.]

For the love of all that is good and just, do not press play.

You’re welcome.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

Fact check: President Biden makes at least four false statistical claims at CNN town hall https://t.co/0yO4HRoZ2C — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 18, 2021

Insanity Wrap can’t improve on what tweep David Ross said in reply:

“False statistical claims”? If Trump were up there you would have called them “flagrant lies”.

CNN’s job as an unbiased infotainment channel is to put anything Biden does in the best possible light while constantly reminding their dwindling number of viewers that Donald Trump was (and remains) Literally Hitler™.

Fact Check: TRUE.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Oh:

The unearthed connection follows NBC reporting that President Biden is “considering former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel for a high-profile ambassadorship, potentially to China, three people with knowledge of the discussions said.” Emmanuel, also a former Chief of Staff to President Obama, spoke at a China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF) event in 2013 to promote the organization’s study, “US-China 2022: Economic Relations in the Next 10 Years.” The study, which calls for closer economic ties between the two countries, was sponsored and “conceived by” CUSEF Founding Chairman Tung Chee-hwa. Among its authors were former Chinese Communist Party and academics, economists, and professors from state-run universities and think tanks.

Rahm Emmanuel is nobody’s idea of a diplomat, certainly not Insanity Wrap’s.

What he’d do in Beijing is anyone’s guess, except for the near-certainty that it will be to the benefit of Rahm “Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste” Emanuel and, of course, the Big Guy.

Is there anyone left who still doesn’t understand — even if they won’t admit — just how deeply in bed Biden, Inc. is with the CCP?

If so, they’re today’s craziest person.

If not, maybe there’s hope for us yet.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

Folks who aren’t in Texas: This isn’t just a snowstorm that we weren’t prepared for, it is a major disaster. On par with a major hurricane, but affecting many more people in a much wider area. Put away your snark and politics and focus on people. — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) February 18, 2021

This.

Our friend and PJ Media colleague Bryan Preston lives just outside of Austin, and he’s been keeping us (and you, gentle reader) up to date on the slow-rolling disaster that has befallen Texas.

The Southern states simply don’t have the infrastructure to handle a once-in-a-century-or-longer cold front. They don’t have the central gas heating, the insulated water pipes, the snowplows, or even the right cars, trucks, or tires for the ongoing mess.

And thanks to an overreliance on “green” energy sources like those frozen windmills, they lost electrical generation capacity just when they needed it most.

So Insanity Wrap tips our Colorado-grade cap to Dan Isett for his important reminder that serves as today’s Moment of Sanity.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

No:

Mice that have grown to 50 per cent larger than average are eating endangered seabird chicks on Gough Island – with just a single baby bird left, the RSPB said. MacGillivray’s prion chicks are being eaten alive by the monster mice, bringing the endangered seabird close to extinction on the remote South Atlantic Ocean island. The RSPB has been monitoring the population of the nocturnal seabirds on Gough Island since 2014 and say they are declining by up to 9% per year due to the mice.

When no more birds remain, the giant mice will seek larger prey.

What we need right now is leadership bold enough to announce an Apollo-scale program to drive super-sized mice extinct, because clearly, it’s either them or us.

One More Thing…

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

