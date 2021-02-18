https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/intense-shootout-inside-baltimore-grocery-caught-on-police-bodycam/

Baltimore police officers exchanged fire with an armed suspect almost immediately after they walked into a grocery store in North Baltimore, beginning a lengthy, chaotic gunfight that sent customers scrambling and employees screaming and crying, according to video of the incident released Thursday.

Approximately three and a half minutes of body-worn camera footage provided by the department shows the two officers — identified as Wesley Rosenberg and Daniel Jensen — enter Compare Foods on The Alameda Jan. 30 and ask someone about what was happening, then turn around and see the suspect, Dontae Green, 34, pointing his gun at them.

Police said they were called to the store that afternoon for an armed suspect and encountered the angry guard. Green was killed five days later on Feb. 4 in a shootout with officers in a West Baltimore row house. A U.S. Marshal was critically injured as police say Green opened fire on officers from inside a closet.

After ducking behind what appears to be cash registers at the front of the store, the officers exchanged several shots with Green as people inside the store duck for cover.

Full story at Baltimore Sun…