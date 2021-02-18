https://bigleaguepolitics.com/is-richard-grenell-the-right-choice-to-defeat-disgraced-gov-gavin-newsom-in-california-recall-effort/

Democrat lawmakers in the New York Assembly are going public with threats they have received from Governor Andrew Cuomo to strongarm them into silence regarding his COVID-19 nursing home death scandal.

Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim told CNN that Cuomo called him while he was at home bathing his children to issue some ominous threats.

“Gov. Cuomo called me directly on Thursday to threaten my career if I did not cover up for Melissa [DeRosa] and what she said. He tried to pressure me to issue a statement, and it was a very traumatizing experience,” Kim said.

Kim added that Cuomo told him “we’re in this business together and we don’t cross certain lines.” Kim also added that “he said I hadn’t seen his wrath and that he can destroy me.”

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The assemblyman from Queens was shocked and dismayed by the call and felt the need to urge the public about Cuomo’s mafioso gangster tactics as the despot attempts to get away with mass murder of the elderly.

“No man has ever spoken to me like that in my entire life,” Kim said of his phone call with Cuomo. “At some point he tried to humiliate me, asking: ‘Are you a lawyer? I didn’t think so. You’re not a lawyer.’ It almost felt like in retrospect he was trying to bait me and anger me and say something inappropriate. I’m glad I didn’t.”

Big League Politics has reported on the lethal policies of Cuomo which were supported by so-called public health experts every step of the way:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo hid data on the impact of his nursing home quarantine policy to avert scrutiny from federal investigators. Cuomo had forced New York nursing homes to admit patients who were COVID-positive, in a medical disaster since determined to have unnecessarily cost the lives of thousands of senior citizens in the state. The New York Post reported that a Cuomo aide admitted as such as Democratic New York state legislators on Thursday. Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa admitted that resarch related to the nursing home policy was spiked directly in response to criticism of the policy on the part of President Donald Trump. “He starts tweeting that we killed everyone in nursing homes,” DeRosa said of Trump, referencing presidential tweets questioning the nursing home policy in August. “He starts going after [New Jersey Gov. Phil] Murphy, starts going after [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom, starts going after [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer.” “Then we were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, what we start saying, was going to be used against us while we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation.” A Queens Democrat assemblyman described DeRosa’s remarks as no less than revealing an attempt to avert federal scrutiny, preventing New York’s policy makers from learning of the deadly ramifications of the nursing home policy in the process. “[it’s] like they admitted that they were trying to dodge having any incriminating evidence that might put the administration or the [Health Department] in further trouble with the Department of Justice,” said Ron Kim.

In response to Kim’s whistleblowing, Cuomo has already begun to hurl accusations at Kim, perhaps setting the stage for a vengeance prosecution.

“He actually used his lobbying firm to lobby on behalf of the business owners…then raised money from those business owners and continues to do so,” Cuomo said of Kim. “I believe it’s unethical, if not illegal.”

Even Democrats are starting to turn against their party’s corrupt leadership. Assemblyman Kim deserves credit for going against the mob and calling out Cuomo against the pressure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

