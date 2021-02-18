https://thehill.com/homenews/news/539407-ivanka-trump-wont-challenge-rubio-for-his-senate-seat-in-2022-report

Ivanka TrumpIvanka TrumpEmergency paid leave is just good business LIVE COVERAGE: Democrats focus on Trump remarks before attack on Capitol Kushner, Ivanka Trump reported up to 0M in outside income during White House years MORE will not challenge Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioNYT podcast host says it’s ‘ironic’ Rubio is against childcare allowance The Memo: Trump is tainted but not done Three years later, father of Parkland shooting victim calls for meaningful school safety reform MORE (R-Fla.) for his Senate seat in 2022, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hill.

The New York Times first reported the development on Thursday, citing an unidentified source who told the newspaper that Trump was not considering a Senate bid, despite rumors that she would primary Rubio in the next election.

“Marco did speak with Ivanka a few weeks ago,” Nick Iacovella, a spokesman for Rubio, told the Times. “Ivanka offered her support for Marco’s reelection. They had a great talk.”

Rubio, who was first elected by the state back in 2010. will be running for his third term in the Senate next year.

The Times’ source also said that Rubio’s office asked for Trump not to address rumors about a Senate campaign until she and the senator could do a joint event in April.

According to the newspaper, Iacovella said there were discussions about an event, but would not say if Trump was asked not to discuss the Senate rumors.

Rubio and Trump’s father, former President Trump, had their differences during the 2016 Republican presidential primary campaign, but they were friendly after the was elected to the White House and during his four-year term.

Former President Trump Donald TrumpFederal prosecutors investigated Proud Boys ties to Roger Stone in 2019 case: CNN Overnight Defense: One-third of service members decline coronavirus vaccine | Biden to take executive action in response to Solar Winds hack | US, Japan reach cost sharing agreement Trump ‘won’t say yet’ if he’s running in 2024 MORE and his family have moved to Florida after he lost the November election and are living in Palm Beach at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Although there have been rumors about former President Trump and his children’s future in politics, no family member has announced any plans to run for office.

–Tal Axelrod contributed to this report, which was updated at 12:22 p.m.

