Former White House adviser Ivanka Trump won’t attempt to unseat Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022 despite speculation prompted by her recent move to the state, The New York Times reports.

“Marco did speak with Ivanka a few weeks ago,” said Rubio spokesperson Nick Iacovella. “Ivanka offered her support for Marco’s reelection. They had a great talk.”

An unnamed spokesperson for Rubio’s campaign told Fox News, “I can also confirm that we are discussing a joint event to highlight Marco and Ivanka’s successful push to expand the Child Tax Credit.”

A source close to the former White House staffer confirmed the conversation to the Times, and noted that Ivanka Trump had never seriously considered a run for Senate.

In a statement, Trump said that Rubio is a “good personal friend and I know he will continue to drive meaningful progress on issues we both care deeply about.”

Rubio, in his own statement, thanked Trump for her “friendship” and for working with him during her time in her father’s administration.

