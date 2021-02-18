https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/18/janice-dean-calls-dr-fauci-a-coward-after-refusing-to-comment-on-gov-andrew-cuomo/

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who previously praised Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus response, is suddenly tight-lipped after allegations that his administration purposely hid data on the nursing home deaths:

Fauci, who praised N.Y. for ‘correctly’ responding to COVID, says he ‘can’t’ comment on Cuomo scandal https://t.co/lMwjnKbRzV — WND News (@worldnetdaily) February 17, 2021

Twitchy favorite Jancie Dean called him a “coward” over his silence and she’s 100% correct:

When asked about his buddy ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩’s nursing home coverup, after many months saying he did it “right” suddenly Dr. Fauci says “no comment.” Coward. https://t.co/rIeOOZ0uP6 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 17, 2021

“Suddenly he has nothing to say”:

Suddenly he has nothing to say…🤔 https://t.co/ExG5WXTF13 — Carla Spalding For Congress District 23 2022 (@carla_spalding) February 17, 2021

And, actually, Gov. Cuomo wouldn’t be in this mess if he had taken this advice, too:

Fauci is now playing politics, and that will undermine his credibility going forward. Just admit he screwed up, and move on. https://t.co/jRBN4wPD9G — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 18, 2021

Flashback: Remember in December when the two Italians were goofing with each other and comparing themselves to Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino?

Cuomo to Fauci: “We’re like the modern day De Niro and Pacino.” pic.twitter.com/1WHJZFG3rf — The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020

Yeah, “no comment” doesn’t really cut it, especially now that Gov. Cuomo is reportedly under FBI investigation:

These two were laughing and clowning around. Now, Fauci wants to distance himself and give @NYGovCuomo the Percoco treatment. “Um… yeah… I don’t know.. Ahh no comment.”

Too late Fauci. Was he in on the deadly nursing home decision? https://t.co/nzEN0s8A7z — Steve McLaughlin (@SteveMcNY) February 17, 2021

What’s even funnier about the Pacino-DeNiro shtick is that Dr. Fauci was just yessing the governor during it, too:

Gov. Cuomo had Dr. Fauci on to pat him on the head and tell him he’s a good boy doing a good job, and it turns out Fauci didn’t even know the plan he was endorsing. That’s really where we are. https://t.co/j9nlfdQpTS — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 13, 2020

Imagine if Time had made either one of them the Person of the Year?

TIME Magazine announced the dozens of candidates for its Person of the Year for 2020 and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden are among the candidates. https://t.co/Nfy0vSdkio — WMAR-2 News (@WMAR2News) November 30, 2020

***

Related:

With Andrew Cuomo reportedly under FBI investigation, Janice Dean wants him to take his own advice and RESIGN https://t.co/QPvEUB5ndw — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 18, 2021

Andrew Cuomo’s brother Chris Cuomo shames Ted Cruz for not being ‘present and responsive’ during a crisis https://t.co/s1UOOUUsn6 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 18, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

