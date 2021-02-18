https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/jewish-americans-call-democrats-appointment-anti-semite-rep-ilhan-omar-vice-chair-house-foreign-affairs-committee/
Representative Ilhan Omar was recently appointed as the Vice-chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She shouldn’t even be in the US based on prior suspected immigration fraud, but with no Justice Department or FBI, the Democrats are fine with her in this important Congressional Committee.
Over 1,500 Orthodox rabbis are calling on Congress to rescind the appointment of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., to vice chair of a House foreign affairs subcommittee concerning human rights over accusations of anti-Semitism.
Omar was recently named vice chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations, a move that sparked backlash from conservatives and the Coalition for Jewish Values, which represents about 1,500 traditional Orthodox rabbis in matters of public policy.
“This appointment is both risible and dangerous. Ilhan Omar’s long-standing hatred for Israel and contempt for Jews and for America make this a mockery of human rights advocacy,” said Rabbi Steven Pruzansky, the CJV’s Israel regional vice president. “I have little doubt that she will abuse the framework of ‘human rights’ to further her campaign to demonize the Jewish State, as the UN Human Rights Council does on an annual basis. Rep. Omar should have been stripped of her committee assignments, rather than rewarded with a promotion.”
“The real concern is that House Democrats are treating Anti-Semitism as a political weapon, abetted by the silence and even backing of Democratic Jewish members,” added CJV President Rabbi Pesach Lerner. “The action against Rep. Greene, coupled with the elevation of Rep. Omar, signals that Congress is now willing to tolerate Anti-Semitism when it is politically advantageous to do so.”
We reported in July 2019 that Ilhan’s father was a top leader of a terrorist regime in Somalia:
Ilhan Omar’s Father was Top Propaganda Official in Genocidal Barre Regime — Then He Changed His Name and Entered US Illegally
There is also evidence that Ilhan was married to her brother in order to have him join her in the US:
Ilhan Omar Divorce Papers from Brother-Lover Says “Dissolution with Child” — Had Baby with Different Husband During Brother Marriage
Based on what we know of her family and her past, and Ilhan’s actions while in office, the Democrats’ move to place her in a top position on the Foreign Affairs Committee in Congress is dangerous and irresponsible. What are they thinking?