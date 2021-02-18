https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/joe-biden-kills-keystone-pipeline-home-promotes-pipeline-taliban/

It’s never about science. It’s always about punishing the American people.

On his first day in office Joe Biden killed off an estimated 52,100 American jobs.

That must be a record, right?

After his bizarre inaugural behind fences and 20,000 military troops, Biden hobbled to the Oval Officer where he signed several executive orders including the end of construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline and the end of construction of the Trump border wall.

Canceling the Keystone Pipeline costs over 11,000 construction jobs and 42,100 jobs throughout the US during the construction process according to the US State Department.

At the same time Joe Biden is promoting a pipeline project for the Taliban.

The Washington Examiner reported:

The government has apparently brokered a meeting between the Turkmenistan government and the Taliban for a trans-Afghanistan pipeline to bring Turkmen gas across Afghanistan and Pakistan to India. If this scheme sounds familiar, it should: It was the same deal that now-Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad sought to make with the Taliban in the years before the Sept. 11 terror attacks when he was a consultant for the Unocal Corporation.

