President Joe Biden postponed a planned visit to Michigan on Thursday, citing a snowstorm in the region of Washington, DC, according to reports.

Biden was scheduled to travel to a Pfizer manufacturing facility in Portage, Michigan, that is manufacturing the coronavirus vaccine.

On Thursday, forecasters predicted two-four inches of snow and sleet in the D.C. area.

The White House rescheduled the president’s visit to Michigan for Friday.

On Tuesday, Biden flew to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for an evening CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper.

Biden repeatedly urged Americans to get vaccinated for the coronavirus, even as new variants of the disease were entering the United States.

“There is no evidence that the existing vaccinations available for Moderna and Pfizer do not either make sure that they apply — they work as well against the strain in the United States,” he said. “And there is no evidence that they’re not helpful.”

But he asked everyone in the United States to get vaccinated.

“The clear notion is: If you’re eligible if it’s available, get the vaccine. Get the vaccine,” he said.

