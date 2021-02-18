https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/joe-biden-skips-michigan-trip-calls-early-lid-white-house-kamala-harris-takes-person-events/

78-year-old Joe Biden skipped his planned trip to Michigan and called an early lid at 8 am Thursday.

Biden was supposed to travel to Portage, Michigan on Thursday to tour a Pfizer Covid manufacturing facility, but he used bad weather as an excuse to postpone the trip – then he called a “lid” on all in-person events at the White House.

The trip to Michigan was cancelled late Wednesday evening, however it wasn’t even snowing.

Kamala Harris will be carrying on with all in-person events today as Joe Biden naps or plays Mario Kart.

After receiving an intel briefing this morning, Joe Biden has no other events on his schedule.

Joe Biden called a lid today at 8 am. https://t.co/8sZlouopXW — Kelly Jane Torrance (@KJTorrance) February 18, 2021

Kamala Harris is playing a key role just few weeks into a new administration because dementia Joe is not mentally fit to hold office.

Joe Biden spent last weekend napping and playing Mario Kart at Camp David as thousands of Americans died of Covid-19.

The White House said that Joe Biden had nothing on his schedule for the entire weekend.

Biden motorcaded from Camp David to DC Monday evening as Kamala Harris did his job for him and made head of state calls.

Kamala Harris spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday and discussed various topics such as Covid, Middle East challenges and “climate change.”

The media refuses to acknowledge Joe Biden’s obvious dementia as Kamala Harris, the most radical, unpopular and unwanted VP in history takes over.

