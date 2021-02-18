https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/joe-bidens-approval-rating-plummets-handling-school-reopenings/

(FOX NEWS) – Fifty-eight percent of Americans approve of the job President Biden is doing handling the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the same survey from Quinnipiac University also shows that when it comes to the president’s handling of the reopening of schools amid the COVID crisis, Biden’s approval rating plummets.

Only 42% of those surveyed by Quinnipiac say they approve of the job the Biden administration is doing in helping schools return to in-person instruction, with 38% disapproving and one in five unsure or offering no opinion.

