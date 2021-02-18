https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/18/joey-jones-shows-rep-lauren-boebert-what-a-gun-shrine-of-a-zoom-background-should-look-like/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman of California was “triggered” by Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Zoom background during a meeting of the Natural Resources Committee. Apparently, guns in your Zoom frame make some people nervous for their safety.

“… at some point we will get past the COVID epidemic and we’ll all start showing up in person,” Huffman reasoned, “and our safety and our ability to conduct business civilly, without feeling threatened, is a relevant consideration.” In other words, this isn’t much different than when cops searched the house of a fifth-grader when the BB gun on his wall was visible in his virtual classroom — you just know they stopped a school shooting with their quick action.

Fox News contributor Johnny “Joey” Jones did a little “room rater” of Boebert’s office, and he wasn’t impressed by the storage of the weapons on shelves.

We’re sorry if that photo made any readers feel less safe.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...