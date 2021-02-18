https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/18/joey-jones-shows-rep-lauren-boebert-what-a-gun-shrine-of-a-zoom-background-should-look-like/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman of California was “triggered” by Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Zoom background during a meeting of the Natural Resources Committee. Apparently, guns in your Zoom frame make some people nervous for their safety.

As the Robinhood hearing starts, the real action — apparently — is at the Natural Resources organizing meeting, where Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) is roasting Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for the gun shrine she’s constructed as a Zoom background. pic.twitter.com/I5GdIVsM1B — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 18, 2021

“… at some point we will get past the COVID epidemic and we’ll all start showing up in person,” Huffman reasoned, “and our safety and our ability to conduct business civilly, without feeling threatened, is a relevant consideration.” In other words, this isn’t much different than when cops searched the house of a fifth-grader when the BB gun on his wall was visible in his virtual classroom — you just know they stopped a school shooting with their quick action.

Fox News contributor Johnny “Joey” Jones did a little “room rater” of Boebert’s office, and he wasn’t impressed by the storage of the weapons on shelves.

I found @laurenboebert backdrop display tacky/insincere. Gun ownership is an unwavering constitutional right and simply throwing them on a shelf is lazy. HOWEVER, I fully support her doing her zoom calls from a room full of properly stowed firearms pic.twitter.com/eCxmXVZvzl — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) February 18, 2021

This is a million times better than her hastily thrown together display. — Scot with one ‘T’ (@scotconant) February 18, 2021

You need more ammo. The open cabinet isn’t full. — Angela Mc Vey (@Ang_n_Keith) February 18, 2021

Nice job on the room!

Now I do see some vacant acreage for a reloading press. #rcbs — Larry Greene 🇺🇸 (@LarryGreene14) February 18, 2021

That is a room of awesomeness! — Kevin (@UpstateNYKev) February 18, 2021

I never thought I would say this to you, but your picture just made me drool..😂 — Joseph oliver (@Joeytosome) February 18, 2021

I’m seeing some space on those walls. Are you sure you are doing this properly? I think we both agree you have room for more. — Louis vil LeGun, 8″ long, 2″ diameter, 37db NR (@LouisvilleGun) February 18, 2021

It’s cool to show personal trustworthy friends your “collection” but to drop your pants in public just isn’t the way to roll… — Saltlife (@norgeivar) February 18, 2021

sadly..this photo was taken years ago..a horrific and unfortunate boating accident last year resulted in the loss of all firearms pictured. — Car Hartt (@Carhartt4321) February 18, 2021

We’re sorry if that photo made any readers feel less safe.

