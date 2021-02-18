https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/539534-kacey-musgraves-fundraises-with-cruzin-for-a-bruzin-shirt-aimed

Country music singer Kacey Musgraves is raising money for charity by selling merchandise mocking Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzBette Midler: Texas freeze may be ‘payback’ for Cruz, Cornyn not recognizing ‘that #Joe won’ Texas governor faces criticism over handling of winter storm fallout Texas lawmakers’ tweets mocking California power outages resurface amid winter storm MORE‘s (R-Texas) controversial trip to Mexico amid the winter weather crisis in the Lone Star State.

The Texas Republican faced widespread condemnation on Thursday as he returned from a getaway to Cancun. Cruz called the trip with his family a “mistake,” while thousands of Texans faced power outages and dangerous conditions due to record low temperatures and snow.

Musgraves, a Texas native, joined Cruz’s critics when she unveiled a t-shirt on her website Thursday poking fun at the lawmaker.

All proceeds will directly support Texans affected by the storm and also to homeless immigrants seeking shelter and food. https://t.co/L6CW0YAGV7 Available thru Sunday! — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 19, 2021

The $30 t-shirts display a message in bold letters: “Cruzin for a bruzin’.” Proceeds from the sale of the clothing items will “directly support Texans affected by the storm and also to homeless immigrants seeking shelter and food,” Musgraves, 32, said.

A note on the page selling the shirts on the “Space Cowboy” singer’s website read, “no actual bruisings plz.”

The shirts are available for purchase through Sunday.

