(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Life expectancy for those born in the United States decreased an average of a whole year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the largest margin since World War II.

According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report published Thursday, people across the racial and gender barriers in the U.S. experienced a drop in their life expectancy. The CDC describes life expectancy as the “average number of years that a group of infants would live if they were to experience throughout life.”

In 2019, the average life expectancy in the U.S. was 78.8 years. That dropped by an entire year in the first half of 2020, the lowest it’s been since 2006. The data for all of 2020 are “estimates based on provisional death counts for the months January through June, 2020.” Last year was the deadliest year in the U.S., with the country topping 3 million deaths for the first time.

